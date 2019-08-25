Contractual employee's death sparks tension in Odisha's Lanjigarh

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Tension ran high in Lanjigarh on Saturday after a contractual worker, employed with a firm outscourced by Vedanta Alumina, died in VIMSAR, Burla while he was in judicial custody.

The 45-year-old deceased, identified as Pattnaik Harijan of Rengopali village, had been arrested over a clash that had taken place in March before the Vedanta refinery. He had fallen sick and died during treatment. Pattnaik was employed by an outsourcing company, SS Legacy Ltd.

On March 18, there was a clash between security personnel of Odisha Industrial Protection Force (OIPF) deployed in Vedanta and contractual workers of the plant and a section of villagers in front of the plant in Lanjigarh. A contractual worker and an OIPF havildar died in the incident.

After investigation, police arrested 29 people and of them, 18 were remanded in judicial custody. Those remanded in judicial custody including Pattnaik were lodged in Bhawanipatna jail. Pattnaik was admitted to Government Hospital in Bhawanipatna two days back after he complained of ailment. He was referred to VIMSAR and died during treatment on Saturday.

When news of his death reached Rengopali, the villagers launched an agitation demanding compensation to the family of the deceased. Pattnaik was the sole bread earner of the family of seven comprising his wife and five minor daughters.

Apprehending violence, Section 144 of CrPC was clamped in two km radius of the refinery and Sub-Collector of Bhawanipatna. Mirdha Toppo camped at Lanjigarh and held a meeting with Vedanta top brass over demands of the locals. COO of Vedanta Alumina, Lanjigarh, Rakesh Mohan said SS Legacy Ltd has agreed to pay `10.5 lakh to the family as ex gratia. After the assurance, Pattnaik’s last rites were conducted.