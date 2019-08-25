Keep culture out of heritage move: Puri Gajapati Maharaja on 'World Heritage City' decision

By Express News Service

PURI: Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingh Deb on Saturday welcomed the Rs 500-crore special package announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for transforming Puri into a World Heritage City and requested the people to cooperate with the State Government in its noble initiatives.

The Government should, however, keep in mind the culture and tradition of the Pilgrim Town while implementing the projects, the Gajapati told mediapersons here. “The Jagannath temple and the Shreekhetra are sacred places in the country and the announcement by the Odisha Government for the holistic development of the historic town is praiseworthy,” he said.

He, however, maintained that the Government should carry on these developmental projects while keeping the spiritual, religious and cultural heritage and tradition of the town in mind.

The package announced by the Chief Minister focuses on a range of modernisation plans which include infrastructure development, multi-lane roads, bridges, multi-level parkings, amenities for pilgrims, revival of Musa river, rehabilitation of those evicted from the security zone and renovation of lakes.

The Chief Minister had recently announced various projects worth Rs 265 crore for Puri under the Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) scheme. While announcing the special package, the Chief Minister said, "It is a fact that some people will be affected by this eviction drive. However, I appeal to them to cooperate and come forward to make sacrifices for the security of the temple."