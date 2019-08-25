Home States Odisha

Keep culture out of heritage move: Puri Gajapati Maharaja on 'World Heritage City' decision

Gajapati said that the Government should  keep in mind the culture and tradition of the Pilgrim Town while implementing the projects.

Published: 25th August 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Jagannath Puri Temple

Jagannath Puri Temple (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingh Deb on Saturday welcomed the Rs 500-crore special package announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for transforming Puri into a World Heritage City and requested the people to cooperate with the State Government in its noble initiatives.

The Government should, however, keep in mind the culture and tradition of the Pilgrim Town while implementing the projects, the Gajapati told mediapersons here. “The Jagannath temple and the Shreekhetra are sacred places in the country and the announcement by the Odisha Government for the holistic development of the historic town is praiseworthy,” he said.

He, however, maintained that the Government should carry on these developmental projects while keeping the spiritual, religious and cultural heritage and tradition of the town in mind.

The package announced by the Chief Minister focuses on a range of modernisation plans which include infrastructure development, multi-lane roads, bridges, multi-level parkings, amenities for pilgrims, revival of Musa river, rehabilitation of those evicted from the security zone and renovation of lakes.  

The Chief Minister had recently announced various projects worth Rs 265 crore for Puri under the Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) scheme. While announcing the special package, the Chief Minister said, "It is a fact that some people will be affected by this eviction drive. However, I appeal to them to cooperate and come forward to make sacrifices for the security of the temple."

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ABADHA scheme Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingh Deb Naveen Patnaik Puri World Heritage City
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp