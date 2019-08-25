Odisha woman resists snatching bid, dies

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a woman was killed in a snatching incident on a busy road near Naval police outpost under Balugaon police limits in Khurda district on Saturday evening.

The victim has been identified as Manjubala Mohanty of Khallikote in Ganjam district. According to police, Mohanty was going to Balugaon with one of her relatives, Kailash Mallick, when they were stopped by two anti-socials.

She was rushed to a local hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead. Mallick said they were going to Balugaon when two bike-borne miscreants waylaid us and snatched the bag from Manjubala. In her attempt to resist the snatching, she slipped from the motorcycle and fell.” Khurda SP Ajay Pratap Swain said acting on the complaint, a case has been registered and investigation is on.

Frequent incidents of snatching have become a major cause of concern for the citizens.

On July 24, a woman working as an accountant at Balipatna branch of Khurda Central Cooperative Bank was dragged on the road and robbed by two motorcycle-borne miscreants near Dhauli. The victim, Sabita Rani Mohapatra of Unit VIII, was returning home with one of her colleagues on a bike around 6 pm when the two miscreants tried to snatch her vanity bag.

Mohapatra fell from the motorcycle but clung on to her bag despite being dragged by the miscreants for 40-50 feet on the road. She was repeatedly kicked following which she lost grip and the miscreants fled with the bag. She sustained serious bruises in the incident.