Home States Odisha

OSDMA Managing Director gets invite from United Nations

The state has been invited for earning international recognition in setting benchmarks in disaster management in the last few years, post Phailin.

Published: 25th August 2019 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

United Nations headquarters

United Nations headquarters (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Special Relief Commissioner and Managing Director of Odisha State Disaster Mitigation Authority (OSDMA) Bishnupada Sethi will deliver the keynote address at the United Nation’s Economic and Social Commission for Asia and Pacific (ESCAP) Disaster Resilience Week, commencing from August 26 at Bangkok.

The State has been invited for earning international recognition in setting benchmarks in disaster management in the last few years, post Phailin.

Sethi, who will deliver the keynote address on the opening day, will throw light upon how governments in Asia-Pacific region can further cooperate in improving the disaster management systems.

“The success the State has achieved is not the work of a day or month but of continuous endeavour over 20 years,” Sethi told reporters. “Disaster resilience can be built through empowerment, inclusion, shared understanding and joint strategic action plan among the nations in Asia-Pacific region.”

The State has won international recognition and praises for its disaster management efforts. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was felicitated by the United Nations for effective handling of cyclone Phailin by evacuating over 10 lakh people before the calamity hit Odisha coast in 2013.

The then UN Special Representative of the Secretary General for Disaster Risk Reduction Margareta Wahlstrom had described Odisha a ‘global leader’ in disaster management.The UN body once again praised the State for managing extreme weather event including cyclone Fani which hit Odisha coast in May this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha State Disaster Mitigation Authority United Nations OSDMA UN invite
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp