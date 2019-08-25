Teachers in Odisha's Koraput curb drop-out rate with dance

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Teachers of an upper primary school in Lamtaput block are all over social media for their novel way of imparting lessons to students. They use drama, dance and songs to reach out to the students and this has helped lower the drop-out rate. A video of this mode of teaching was uploaded on the social media by the school’s headmaster Prafulla Kumar Pathi, who believes learning can be fun.

Pathi is an education resource person under Sarva Sikhya Abhiyan and has come up with such ideas on numerous occasions in the past. The unique style of teaching has caught the fancy of students and their parents as a result of which enrolment in the school has gone up. Pathi said it has helped curb the drop-out rate. He said students respond to this style of teaching btter than the conventional one.