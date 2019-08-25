Tribal protests in Odisha stall railway projects

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Amid protests by tribals, the fourth line and a branch railway line projects between Rourkela and Bisra in Sundargarh district on Howrah-Mumbai route of the golden quadrilateral of the Railways have been stalled for the past 10 months.

South Eastern Railway (SER) sources said work on a portion of the fourth line measuring 9.5 km alongside the Up track (on the southern end) between Rourkela and Bondamunda as part of the Howrah-Mumbai main line was forcibly stopped by tribal protestors about 10 months ago. Machineries continue to remain idle at the project site.

Similarly, work on the branch line project on nine km-stretch between Dumerta and Bisra was stopped eight months ago. The project is envisaged as part of the Howrah-Mumbai main line alongside the Down track (on the northern side).

However, various natures of work for the third line of Howrah-Mumbai route between Rourkela and Dumerta and Dumerta and Bisra are underway. The SER had got possession of required land decades ago, they said.

Tribals, under the banner of Anchalik Suraksha Committee (ASC) opposing the twin railway projects, demanded rehabilitation of those displaced during 1950s for Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) and SER projects. They met Rourkela ADM and Rourkela Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr Yeddula Vijay on Thursday in the presence of SER Area Manager Srinivas Samant.

ASC president Bene Oram, general secretary and Bondamunda Sarpanch Rabi Majhi and ASC Adviser and Sundargarh Zilla Adivasi Mulwasi Bachao Manch (SZAMBM) convenor Letha Tirkey represented the protestors.Tirkey said decades ago, about 2,200 acres were acquired in Barkani, Kukuda, Barabans, Kapatmunda, Dumermunda, Jaratoli, Pograbahal, Uparbahal and Talabhal by the State Government for RSP and SER.

The acquired lands are lying unutilised since then under the possession of the State Government, RSP and SER. He claimed families displaced long back still have not been rehabilitated or given employment by RSP or SER. Tirkey claimed there is guideline to return acquired land to original tenants if not used within five years of acquisition. They demand prior rehabilitation of leftover displaced persons and each of them should be provided with five acre from the unused surplus land.