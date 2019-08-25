Home States Odisha

Tribal protests in Odisha stall railway projects

Various natures of work for the third line of Howrah-Mumbai route between Rourkela and Dumerta and Dumerta and Bisra are underway.

Published: 25th August 2019 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

Image for representational purpose only ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Amid protests by tribals, the fourth line and a branch railway line projects between Rourkela and Bisra in Sundargarh district on Howrah-Mumbai route of the golden quadrilateral of the Railways have been stalled for the past 10 months.

South Eastern Railway (SER) sources said work on a portion of the fourth line measuring 9.5 km alongside the Up track (on the southern end) between Rourkela and Bondamunda as part of the Howrah-Mumbai main line was forcibly stopped by tribal protestors about 10 months ago. Machineries continue to remain idle at the project site.

Similarly, work on the branch line project on nine km-stretch between Dumerta and Bisra was stopped eight months ago. The project is envisaged as part of the Howrah-Mumbai main line alongside the Down track (on the northern side). 

However, various natures of work for the third line of Howrah-Mumbai route between Rourkela and Dumerta and Dumerta and Bisra are underway. The SER had got possession of required land decades ago, they said.

Tribals, under the banner of Anchalik Suraksha Committee (ASC) opposing the twin railway projects, demanded rehabilitation of those displaced during 1950s for Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) and SER projects. They met Rourkela ADM and Rourkela Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr Yeddula Vijay on Thursday in the presence of SER Area Manager Srinivas Samant.

ASC president Bene Oram, general secretary and Bondamunda Sarpanch Rabi Majhi and ASC Adviser and Sundargarh Zilla Adivasi Mulwasi Bachao Manch (SZAMBM) convenor Letha Tirkey represented the protestors.Tirkey said decades ago, about 2,200 acres were acquired in Barkani, Kukuda, Barabans, Kapatmunda, Dumermunda, Jaratoli, Pograbahal, Uparbahal and Talabhal by the State Government for RSP and SER.

The acquired lands are lying unutilised since then under the possession of the State Government, RSP and SER. He claimed families displaced long back still have not been rehabilitated or given employment by RSP or SER. Tirkey claimed there is guideline to return acquired land to original tenants if not used within five years of acquisition. They demand prior rehabilitation of leftover displaced persons and each of them should be provided with five acre from the unused surplus land. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Eastern Railway Odisha tribal protests Odisha railway line projects Anchalik Suraksha Committee
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp