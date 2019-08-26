Angul police nab student for rape 

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Pallahara police on Sunday arrested a college student for allegedly raping a girl and circulating its video on social media. SDPO Jasobanta Samal said the accused Sunil Kumar Mahant of Siarimalia village raped the girl in July while she had gone to a nearby field. Later, when the victim asked him to marry her, he refused and raped her again.

Police said basing on the girl’s complaint lodged with Pallahara police station on Saturday, the accused was arrested under various sections of IPC and IT Act. “The girl had lodged a complaint stating that she was raped and the video of the act was circulated on social media. We immediately detained the accused and started investigation. Later, we arrested Sunil and forwarded him to court,” said Samal.