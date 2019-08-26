Animal slaughter in open rampant in Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Despite Supreme Court ban, slaughter of goats in the open is rampant across Jagatsinghpur district.The newly-opened slaughter house in Jagatsinghpur town is mostly lying unutilised even as the cruel practice of killing of animals at public places is being carried out with officials turning a blind eye to the practice. Sources said mutton vendors operate in the open with impunity in Jagatsinghpur, Paradip, Kujang, Rahama, Raghunathpur, Balikuda, Biridi, Naugaon and Erasama. In Jagatsinghpur town, around 15 butchers slaughter goats in the open.

Many such shops have come up near canals as it facilitates flow of the animals’ blood into the water bodies. This has led to rise in pollution due to blocking of canals. Social activist Nirakar Beura said the apex court had directed that flow of blood and offal into drains and canals must be checked by the administration. However, the directive is being violated and the official’s inaction has only emboldened the vendors.

In a bid to curb the practice, the district administration had opened a slaughter house at Krushak Bazar here last year at a cost of `24 lakh. As per the Jagatsinghpur municipality’s decision, the 10 rooms at the slaughter were to be rented out to mutton vendors. But till recently, not a single vendor had come forward to avail the facility due to the high rent fixed by the civic body.

A team of Jagatsinghpur municipality, led by its Executive Officer Baladev Behera, had raided several areas in the town to check illegal slaughter of goats in the open. After the raid, six rooms in the slaughter house were given to mutton vendors.