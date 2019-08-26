Badamba residents stage dharna in front of Community Health Centre

By Express News Service

ATHAGARH : Residents of Badamba under the leadership of social activist Chinmaya Patnaik are staging an indefinite dharna in front of the Community Health Centre (CHC) here demanding fulfilment of their demands such as posting of doctors and staff nurses, cleanliness of the premises and availability of generic medicines through Niramaya Yojana at the facility.

Athagarh SDMO Dr Bijaya Mishra said the demands of the agitators are genuine. He said the CHC has only two doctors against the sanctioned strength of six. Similarly, there are only two staff nurses at the facility against five sanctioned posts. The CDMO of Cuttack will visit Badamba on Monday to hold discussions with the agitators.