Baripada Territorial Forest Division starts Palm plantation drive to check lightning deaths

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In a bid to check lightning strikes, climate change, drought, floods, cyclone and ensure the pollution-free environment, Baripada Territorial Forest Division has started a palm tree plantation drive in its jurisdiction. The department has planted more than 200 palm saplings and seeds on forest land at Sansol village with the help of members of Vana Surakshya Samiti (VSS) and its staff as per the direction of Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Swayam Mallick. Palm trees act as protective shield for human beings on the ground during lightning.

The tree, owing to its height, absorbs the impact of lightning and helps save precious lives. The Forest department has directed all Regional Conservators of Forest and DFOs to ensure palm trees (Borassus Flabellifer) are planted on boundaries of forests, plantation areas, barren land and roadside.

Forest Ranger Ananta Jena said palm trees also help in water conservation and maintaining the regulated water table. They are drought-resistant and address the issue of soil erosion. More than 400 palm saplings and seeds were planted on the roadside by Kaptipada forest range with the help of locals and teachers of Jamsuli and Baghabasa last year. Besides, an awareness campaign was started on the benefits of planting palm trees in rural areas in the range.

As per district emergency office reports, lightning claimed 147 lives between April 2015 and April 2019. A glance at the report suggests that most numbers of lightning strikes are reported in July. An unofficial report stated while 28 people had died of lightning last year, 10 have fallen victim to the calamity till August this year.