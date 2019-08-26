Convention on scientific outlook

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Lack of a scientific outlook allows superstitions to dominate mindsets and hinder social progress. It is science which can bring truth to light, said speakers at a convention titled “Inculcating scientific outlook is a necessary condition for social development” on Sunday.

District convenor of Bigyana Chetana Mancha Sibani Shankar Mishra said contemporary issues prevailing in society cannot be addressed or resolved if a scientific approach is not adopted. “Science is systematic knowledge which unveils the truth. A study of history of science throws light on how the methods of science have evolved over time,” said Mishra.

HoD, Chemistry, Khallikote Autonomous University Dr Panchanan Gouda said science education needs to develop further in an enabling environment. “We are now compromising on infrastructural facilities. When our students excel abroad, it’s time to introspect on loopholes in the domain of science back home,” he said.

Dr Siddhartha Bharadwaja, Secretary of Bigyana Chetana Mancha’s State unit, Prof Santosh Kumar Udgata, College of Fisheries, OUAT, Sanjukta Rani Mishra, faculty members of Zoology department, Khallikote Autonomous University, Berhampur University, IISER Odisha, OUAT, UCPE, ITI, Polytechnic School and other institutions attended the convention organised by Bigyana Chetana Mancha Ganjam at Utkal Ashram here.