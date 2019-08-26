Dacoit gang busted, 4 held

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A dacoit gang was busted and four of its members were arrested from Deuli hill within Dharmasala police limits on Saturday night.The accused are Amar Onkar Solanki, belonging to Magiri Khandola in Maharashtra, Naresh Pradhan of Alikia in Puri, Sandeep Bhoi of Raghunathpur in Khurda and Babusan Swain of Sorada in Ganjam. A country-made pistol, five live cartridges, a chopper, two sharp-edged weapons, iron rods and four motorcycles were recovered from them.

Police said the gang was planning to commit dacoity at Jaraka Bazaar. The accused are members of an inter-State gang. Solanki, the leader of the gang, is involved in several criminal cases in Odisha and other States. “Solanki was injured in a police encounter in Puri district last year. We are further verifying the antecedents of the other accused,” said a police official.

Criminal injured

Puri: A dreaded criminal Diban Behera was injured in an encounter with police here on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Baseli Sahi and Kumbharpada police intercepted Diban at Ashram Square. However, he fired on the police team and tried to escape on his motorcycle. Police retaliated following which Diban received bullet wound on his right knee. A 9 mm pistol and a motorcycle were seized from him.