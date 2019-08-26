Former Odisha chief secretary Lalat Indu Parija passes away at 89

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Former Odisha chief secretary Lalat Indu Parija died at a private hospital in Cuttack on Monday, family sources said.

He was 89.

Parija was admitted to the hospital with acute chest pain on Saturday, they said. He was chief secretary of the state twice, first for one month in 1983 and then for a year in 1986.

Son of eminent scientist Dr Pranakrushna Parija, LI Parija was also the captain of Odisha Ranji cricket team.

Condoling his death, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "Late Parija was a brilliant administrator and remained a guiding spirit for future administrators in the State".

Patnaik said Parija was an example of efficiency and leadership during his service in many capacities including chairman of OPSC, adding he was also an excellent cricketer.

"His death is a big loss to the State. I expressed deep sympathy for the bereaved family," Patnaik said.

Parija's book, 'Fate Takes a Hand', was released in March this year in which he had written about his 40 years of public life as a government servant.