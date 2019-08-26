Green campaign kicks off in Malkangiri district

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A mass plantation drive was started by the district administration on Sunday to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Among several programmes being undertaken by the administration, the plantation drive was launched with the aim to increase green cover in the district.

Collector in-charge Birasen

Pradhan starting the mass

plantation drive in Malkangiri o

n Sunday | Express

Kick-starting the drive, Collector in-charge Birasen Pradhan highlighted the need for planting trees and urged all to be a part of the campaign. Students of Malkangiri College along with Forest department officials and people from all walks of life participated in the drive and planted various types of saplings across the town.

Around 1,200 saplings were planted on the two sides of National Highway 326 from RTO office to Malkangiri district headquarters hospital on the occasion. Among others, DI&PRO Gunanidhi Nayak, Assistant Conservator of Forest Srikant Nayak and District Youth Red Cross convener Ranjan Swain were present.