Home States Odisha

Green campaign kicks off in Malkangiri district

A mass plantation drive was started by the district administration on Sunday to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Published: 26th August 2019 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A mass plantation drive was started by the district administration on Sunday to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Among several programmes being undertaken by the administration, the plantation drive was launched with the aim to increase green cover in the district.

Collector in-charge Birasen
Pradhan starting the mass
plantation drive in Malkangiri o
n Sunday | Express

Kick-starting the drive, Collector in-charge Birasen Pradhan highlighted the need for planting trees and urged all to be a part of the campaign. Students of Malkangiri College along with Forest department officials and people from all walks of life participated in the drive and planted various types of saplings across the town.

Around 1,200 saplings were planted on the two sides of National Highway 326 from RTO office to Malkangiri district headquarters hospital on the occasion. Among others, DI&PRO Gunanidhi Nayak, Assistant Conservator of Forest Srikant Nayak and District Youth Red Cross convener Ranjan Swain were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MALKANGIRI Mahatma Gandhi 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp