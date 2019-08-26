Home States Odisha

Minor Girl in Cuttack dies from ‘wrong injection’  

Family members ransack the private clinic, stage road blockade with body of the seven-year-old victim 

Published: 26th August 2019 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Family members staging road blockade with the body of Krishna I Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Tension flared up in Niali area here after the death of a seven-year-old girl allegedly due to the administration of ‘wrong injection’ at a private clinic on Sunday. Following the incident, family members and relatives of the girl, identified as Krishna Nayak of Jarada village, went on a rampaging spree and damaged property inside the clinic. 

Sources said Krishna, daughter of Rabi and Rita Nayak, who was suffering from cold and fever, was admitted to Panda Clinic at Niali market at around 10.30 am. Owner of the clinic Dr Radhanath Panda examined her and instructed his compounder to administer an injection. The compounder brought the injection from the clinic’s medicine store and administered it to her. The girl’s family members alleged that soon after the injection was administered, Krishna’s condition deteriorated and she started vomiting before collapsing on the floor. 

Though family members rushed Krishna to Niali community health centre (CHC), she was declared brought dead by the doctors. Alleging faulty treatment and use of wrong injection that led to her death, the girl’s family members ransacked the clinic. 

Later, they also staged a road blockade on Niali-Phulnakhara State Highway by keeping the girl’s body in front of the clinic. The agitators demanded stringent action against the doctor and the clinic besides adequate compensation to family of the deceased. The road blockade was withdrawn after intervention of local police who also sent Krishna’s body for post-mortem. 

Later, the girl’s mother lodged an FIR with Niali police in this connection. “Acting on the FIR, a case has been registered and the accused doctor, who has been detained in the police station, is being interrogated,” said Niali IIC Bijay Kumar Mallik.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Niali area Niali community health centre Niali-Phulnakhara State Highway
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp