Minor Girl in Cuttack dies from ‘wrong injection’  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Tension flared up in Niali area here after the death of a seven-year-old girl allegedly due to the administration of ‘wrong injection’ at a private clinic on Sunday. Following the incident, family members and relatives of the girl, identified as Krishna Nayak of Jarada village, went on a rampaging spree and damaged property inside the clinic.

Sources said Krishna, daughter of Rabi and Rita Nayak, who was suffering from cold and fever, was admitted to Panda Clinic at Niali market at around 10.30 am. Owner of the clinic Dr Radhanath Panda examined her and instructed his compounder to administer an injection. The compounder brought the injection from the clinic’s medicine store and administered it to her. The girl’s family members alleged that soon after the injection was administered, Krishna’s condition deteriorated and she started vomiting before collapsing on the floor.

Though family members rushed Krishna to Niali community health centre (CHC), she was declared brought dead by the doctors. Alleging faulty treatment and use of wrong injection that led to her death, the girl’s family members ransacked the clinic.

Later, they also staged a road blockade on Niali-Phulnakhara State Highway by keeping the girl’s body in front of the clinic. The agitators demanded stringent action against the doctor and the clinic besides adequate compensation to family of the deceased. The road blockade was withdrawn after intervention of local police who also sent Krishna’s body for post-mortem.

Later, the girl’s mother lodged an FIR with Niali police in this connection. “Acting on the FIR, a case has been registered and the accused doctor, who has been detained in the police station, is being interrogated,” said Niali IIC Bijay Kumar Mallik.