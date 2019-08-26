More rains in store  for Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State will receive more rains under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over north-west Bay of Bengal, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.The regional Met office predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places in north coastal Odisha and many places in the remaining districts on Monday. Heavy rainfall is also expected to occur at isolated places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jajpur and Bhadrak districts.

“A fresh low pressure is expected to form over north Bay of Bengal on or before Wednesday. The system will enhance rainfall activity in the State,” said Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas.

In the last 24 hours, Odisha received 16.1 mm of rainfall.

Bargarh recorded a rainfall of 44.1 mm followed by Nabarangpur (42.2), Subarnapur (32.9), Nayagarh (22.2), Sundargarh (21.8), Sambalpur (21.7), Nuapada (20.7), Mayurbhanj (20.6), Boudh (20.3), Jharsuguda (20.2) and Balangir (20 mm). Cuttack and Khurda districts received 19.6 mm and 6.1 mm rainfall respectively.