Odisha's beneficiaries of government schemes still deprived of poor infrastructure, monitoring  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as there has been significant progress in the overall performance of various nutritional programmes including Integrated Child Development Services, Targeted Public Distribution System, Mid Day Meal and maternity benefit scheme Mamata, lack of infrastructure and monitoring continue to deprive beneficiaries of their entitlements in the backward regions of the State.

A social audit by Society for Promoting Rural Education and Development conducted in partnership with Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiatives under the Collective Action for Nutrition programme revealed that in six KBK district, almost one fourth of Anganwadi centres (AWCs) do not have their own building and 37 per cent Mamata beneficiaries did not receive a single installment. In Malkangiri district, there are 44.29 per cent of such beneficiaries.

Two rounds of social audits were conducted during January to May, 2018 and December, 2018 to February, 2019 in 240 panchayats under 24 blocks of Balangir, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Nuapada districts.Though it is essential to ensure that AWCs have all the amenities to make it fully functional, 78 per cent centres do not have child-friendly toilets while 37 per cent lack storage and 45 per cent kitchen space. About 14.8 per cent AWCs do not have functional weighing machines though there was improvement in making learning materials and hygiene kits available following interventions after first round audit.

The audit found that though a whopping 62.78 per cent beneficiaries in Balangir and 61.22 per cent in Malkangiri received their entitled Take Home Ration (THR), around seven per cent and 11 per cent in both the districts respectively did not receive a single packet of chhatua or egg. A beneficiary is entitled to get 12 eggs per month.

“It is a matter of concern as one third of the beneficiaries never received morning snacks. Similarly, 6.35 per cent children never had hot cooked meal at the AWCs. Distance of beneficiary household from the AWCs and irregular supervision affected the delivery of the entitlements. Children of hilly terrains of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Kalahandi districts are deprived of preschool and meals,” the audit report stated.

The social audit also revealed that one sixth of the beneficiaries were not issued mother and child tracking system numbers though they had protection cards. The number was as high as 28.82 per cent in Nabarangpur. The institutional delivery was found to be the highest in Balangir with 97.75 per cent. However, there is no substantial improvement in basic infrastructure in schools for smooth functioning of MDM.