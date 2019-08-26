Swabhiman Anchal villagers to meet Collector today

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Peeved over lack of basic amenities in Swabhiman Anchal on the other side of Gurupriya bridge, at least 1,000 people of five Maoist-infested villages reached Chitrakonda on Sunday to meet the district Collector over their various demands. The people of Panasput, Jodamba, Gajalmamudi, Nakamamudi and Andrapalla are planning to meet the Collector here on Monday. Braving heavy downpour, the villagers, led by Trinath Golari of Panasput village in Swabhiman Anchal, travelled in boats to reach Chitrakonda at 4 pm.

“Their plan is to halt at Chitrakonda today and meet the Collector tomorrow in Malkangiri,” said Chitrakonda IIC Jugal Sabar. He said police and administrative officials tried to convince the villagers to submit their charter of demands at Chitrakonda and not go to Malkangiri. Sabar said all arrangements are being made by Chitrakonda block officials for the villagers’ night stay in the area.

The villagers’ demands include teachers in all schools, the opening of Anganwadi centres and health facilities in the cut-off region, the IIC said. The villagers alleged that the money sanctioned by the Government for the development of Swabhiman Anchal is being misused by officials.