Home States Odisha

Swabhiman Anchal villagers to meet Collector today

The villagers’ demands include teachers in all schools, opening of Anganwadi centres and health facilities in the cut-off region, the IIC said.

Published: 26th August 2019 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Swabhiman Anchal villagers getting down from launches at Chitrakonda | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Peeved over lack of basic amenities in Swabhiman Anchal on the other side of Gurupriya bridge, at least 1,000 people of five Maoist-infested villages reached Chitrakonda on Sunday to meet the district Collector over their various demands. The people of Panasput, Jodamba, Gajalmamudi, Nakamamudi and Andrapalla are planning to meet the Collector here on Monday. Braving heavy downpour, the villagers, led by Trinath Golari of Panasput village in Swabhiman Anchal, travelled in boats to reach Chitrakonda at 4 pm.

“Their plan is to halt at Chitrakonda today and meet the Collector tomorrow in Malkangiri,” said Chitrakonda IIC Jugal Sabar. He said police and administrative officials tried to convince the villagers to submit their charter of demands at Chitrakonda and not go to Malkangiri. Sabar said all arrangements are being made by Chitrakonda block officials for the villagers’ night stay in the area.

The villagers’ demands include teachers in all schools, the opening of Anganwadi centres and health facilities in the cut-off region, the IIC said. The villagers alleged that the money sanctioned by the Government for the development of Swabhiman Anchal is being misused by officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swabhiman Anchal Chitrakonda IIC Panasput village Trinath Golari
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp