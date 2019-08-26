Visitors captivated by sand art, conchs made of clay

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Sand art on Similipal, conchs made of clay and exquisite paintings were the highlights of Mayurbhanj Art Exhibition, which concluded at Belgadia Palace here on Sunday.The visitors to the exhibition were captivated by a sand art by Dasarath Mohanta on global warning and the role of Similipal forest in curbing it.

Besides, paintings of tribal hamlets in Mayurbhanj district by founder Chairman of Hole Foundation Kalyan Barik and conch made of clay by 60-year-old Urmila Dehury of Durga village in Remuna block of Balasore district were the other attractions of the exhibition.

The innovative conchs made of clay captured the imagination of the visitors.

The conchs made by her are stronger than the traditional ones and produce the same sound. Urmila is seeking wider recognition for her craft. She was inspired by a senior artisan Kesu Das to pursue the craft. Kesu said he has been accompanying her to several exhibitions where her craft is displayed. A social organisation had recently donated Rs 20,000 to her for the rare art.

Urmila said she will do her best to prove her mettle in national and international fora. She makes around 10 clay conchs a day and sells them for Rs 100. The price may go up depending on the size and colour of the conchs, she said. Urmila said she tests a half-made conch to see if it produces the desired sound and then leaves it to dry. She said the positioning of the hole from where air is blown into the conch plays a major role in its making.

Urmila said conchs made of clay are affordable and can save thousands of molluscs that are killed to make the traditional ones. Media convener of Mayurbhanj Foundation Bibhudatta Das said Urmila must be encouraged by the district administration to develop her craft so that she can gain wider recognition.