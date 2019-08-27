After long wait to meet Malkangiri Collector, villagers return  

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The district administration heaved a sigh of relief after around 1,000 people including children from Swabhiman Anchala, who were to congregate in Malkangiri to press for their demands put their plan on hold and returned to their villages. Deprived of basic amenities including healthcare and education, people from Panasput, Jodamba, Gajalmamudi, Nakamamudi and Andrapalli reached Chitrakonda on Sunday. They had announced to meet the collector on Monday to put forth their demands.

After halting at various places in Chitrakonda, the Swabhiman Anchal people were about to start their march towards Malkangiri this morning when Sub-Collector Rameswar Pradhan rushed to the area and held an hour-long discussion with them. The Sub-Collector assured them that the meeting with Collector has been scheduled to September 10 as he is currently on leave. However, this did not convince them and they decided to march on.

On Monday morning, the Sub-Collector gave them a written assurance which pacified them and the villagers decided to return to their villages. Condition of people in the Swabhiman Anchal comprising of seven panchayats has remained unchanged even after the opening of the Gurupriya bridge and a road to Badpada. Healthcare in six panchayats is ailing sans doctors and many Government schools remain non-functional as teacher posts are vacant.