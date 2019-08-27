Contract staff of Rourkela Government Hospital stage stir

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The contractual workers under the banner of Odisha Medical Karmachari Sangh (OMKS) engaged in medical and non-medical services in Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) went on strike on Monday protesting non-payment of wages for the last two months. The strike hampered treatment of outdoor patients on the day.

On being informed, Rourkela BJD MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak reached the hospital around 11 am and found around 200 outdoor patients waiting for medical aid. He went to the dressing room and attended a patient with infection in the leg. Nayak said a few days back the Health Department had assured to sort out the problems cited by the agitating contractual workers and they should have faith on the Government.

A total of 42 contractual workers engaged in medical and non-medical services besides 20 sweepers have been rendering technical and sanitary services and used to get wages from user fee and National Urban Health Mission.

Amid vacancies of Group-D regular employees, the 42 contractual workers were engaged as dressers, attendants and ward boys. But, after collection of user fee was stopped, the authorities faced fund shortage and contractual workers were not paid for the last two months. All the 42 contract workers were brought under ‘Nirmal Yojana’ under which the sanitary services were outsourced to a private agency.