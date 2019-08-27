Dead lizard detected in wheat meant for ‘Chhatua’

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The District Social Welfare Department has suspended operations of the chhatua production unit of Kusumi village under Kotpad block following reports of presence of dead lizard in wheat meant for mixing in the food supplement.As per the decision of the district administration, a team of officials led by Jeypore Sub-collector Loknath Dalbehera went to chhatua production unit of Saraswati SHG of Kusumi village and checked the ingredients before mixing.

The team detected dead lizard in wheat meant for making chhatua and stopped production. The matter was reported to Sub-collector and accordingly show notice was served on Kotpad CDPO and Kusmi sector ICDS supervisor for negligence.

About 1.5 lakh children and lactating mothers are provided chhatua as a monthly food supplement by the department through 3200 anganwadi centres and 26 SHGs have been given the responsibility to make chhatua.