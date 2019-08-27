Drones to rein in traffic violation in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With violation of traffic norms being flouted with impunity by vehicle riders and the police handicapped by manpower to rein in the menace, Commissionerate Police has decided to deploy drones for enforcement.On the traffic regulating initiative, Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhansu Sarangi assigned the major cause of traffic chaos to indisciplined driving by vehicle riders, particularly bikers, during the rush hour.

“Two-wheelers, four-wheelers and auto-rickshaws should strictly stick to the lanes and not overtake as this leads to traffic congestion. Two-wheeler riders mostly overtake other vehicles at traffic signals to move ahead when the signals turn green and this affects the traffic movement,” Sarangi said.

Stating that a drone will be deployed in the City to conduct surprise checks in different areas and keep a vigil on the commuters flouting the traffic rules, Sarangi said action will be taken as per the law against the commuters who would be found changing the lanes. The objective of the enforcement activity is to allow the vehicles near the zebra crossing to move first when the traffic signal turns green. According to the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA), a commuter can be fined `100 for jumping the lane and overtaking dangerously and `300 for subsequent offences.

“Lane driving is applicable across the City but the enforcement activities will be carried out in various areas on different occasions,” Sarangi said. Apart from carrying out enforcement of traffic rules, police will create awareness about the benefits of reducing traffic congestion and allowing swift movement of the vehicles.

The Police Commissioner also said he recently held discussion with various auto-rickshaw associations and asked them not to stop in the middle of a road to pick up passengers and strictly stick to the lanes. The drone operation was tested at AG Square on Monday evening and enforcement activities will be launched first between AG Square and PMG square on Tuesday.