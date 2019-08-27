Engineers demand jobs

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Hundreds of unemployed engineers took out bike rallies on Monday demanding jobs in industries located in and on the periphery of Paradip. The protestors, under the banner of Paradip Unemployed Engineers’ Association, said despite having a number of big and small industries under Paradip limits, hundreds of engineers are deprived of local jobs as the industries are hiring from outside the State.

Odisha Government should follow the example of other states which have strict rules for engagement of local engineers in the local industries, the engineers said. Recently, Andhra Pradesh Government formed new rules to engage 75 per cent locals in the newly set up industries. They have also sought the intervention of the Odisha Government to direct local administration to look into the matter.