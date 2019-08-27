Home States Odisha

Former Chief Secretary of Odisha LI Parija passes away

Former Chief Secretary of Odisha Lalat Indu Parija died following a cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Cuttack on Monday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Former Chief Secretary of Odisha Lalat Indu Parija died following a cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Cuttack on Monday. He was 89. Parija was admitted to the hospital with acute chest pain on Saturday. He was the Chief Secretary of the State twice, first for one month in 1983 and then for a year in 1986. Son of eminent scientist Dr Pranakrushna Parija, he was also the captain of Odisha Ranji cricket team.

Condoling his death, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Parija was a brilliant administrator and remains a guiding spirit for future administrators in the State. “Parija was an example of efficiency and leadership during his service in many capacities including chairman of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC),” Naveen said and added that he was also an excellent cricketer. 

“His death is a big loss to the State. I express deep sympathy for the bereaved family,” he added. Parija’s book ‘Fate Takes a Hand’ was released in March this year in which he has written about his 40 years of public life as a Government servant. Many dignitaries including I&PR Minster Raghunandan Das, former Chief Secretary RN Das and Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani paid their last respects to Parija at his residence.

