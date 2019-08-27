Four more Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology teachers suspended

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla on Monday suspended four more teachers including two professors on various charges. The university had suspended three teachers and issued a show-cause notice to 12 teachers for the same reasons on August 10. The teachers who were suspended on Monday included Prof PK Pradhan of Civil Engineering, Prof D Dhupal of Production Engineering, Associate Prof Sasmita Padhi of Computer Application and Assistant Prof SK Majhi of Computer Science.

Confirming the suspension, Registrar of VSSUT, Upama Kalo said the suspension order has been issued by Vice-Chancellor Atal Chaudhuri. The four teachers, who were suspended on Monday, were among the 12 teachers who had been served show-cause notice on August 10.

The charges against the teachers included preventing classes, stopping evaluation of papers, instigating faculties to stage demonstration in front of the university, provoking faculty to shout slogan against authorities and tarnishing university’s image.

On August 10, the service of Assistant Prof Pusparaj Das of Mechanical Engineering who is president of VSSUT Teachers’ Association (VSSUTTA) was terminated while Assistant Prof Pandaba Patra of Mechanical Engineering who is vice-president of the VSSUTTA and Assistant Prof Pradipta Kumar Dash of IT who is secretary of the association were suspended after they resorted to strike to press their demands including removal of the Vice-Chancellor on July 17. However, the termination order of Pusparaj was modified to suspension later.