Free surgery to correct cleft lip at Bhubaneshwar's SUM hospital

A team of international surgeons will correct cleft lip and palate in 150 children free of cost at SUM hospital here from Tuesday. 

Published: 27th August 2019 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A team of international surgeons will correct cleft lip and palate in 150 children free of cost at SUM hospital here from Tuesday. Operation Smile, an international non-profit medical service organisation, has joined hands with SOA university and Inga Health Foundation, Bengaluru for the purpose. 

The surgeries will be performed at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital from August 27 to September 1. The team comprising international surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses and other medical volunteers drawn from 11 countries including USA, UK, Sweden, Finland, Philippines and India will collaborate for the surgeries to correct the birth defects in children.

Dr Sobhan Mishra, Head of Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at the Institute of Dental Sciences in SOA, will lead the Operation Smile contingent. He said the surgeries will be performed on children belonging to economically weaker sections of the society. “Operation Smile volunteers have treated over 22,000 children with cleft lip and palate in 24 cities. We are happy to join hands with the organisation to make the venture a success,” said SOA VC Amit Banerjee. 

