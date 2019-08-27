‘Mission Zero F’ to up matriculation pass rate of Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: ‘Mission Zero F’, a programme aimed at reducing the number of students failing in Class X examinations and enhance the quality of high school education in the district, was launched by Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani here on Monday.

Chayani, after analysing the results of the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examinations, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), in which around 20 per cent of the students fail every year, launched the programme to help students score better. In the first phase, the programme was launched at Padmapur High School and Vivekananda Bidyapitha, Bahugram in Salepur block.

While Salepur Tehsildar Padmaja Das has been assigned the duty of supervising Padmapur High School, BDO Kishore Kumar Panda will be in-charge of Vivekananda Bidyapitha. The Collector said last year, out of 28,861 students who appeared the annual HSC examinations from Cuttack district, as many as 5,509 (19.13 per cent) had failed.

He said the number of students failing to clear the examination will come down to zero after the successful implementation of the programme in the district. Chayani has directed District Education Officer Niranjan Behera to implement the programme in all the 487 High Schools across the district.

‘Mission Zero F’ aims at roping in experts from different backgrounds to work as mentors for students who are promoted to Class X with less marks. The mentors will work voluntarily and assist the teachers in enabling academically weaker students to prepare for the Class X Board examinations. They will also work beyond school hours to provide extra inputs and guidance to improve the learning capabilities of weak students.

While a mentor will be required to adopt four students to enhance their knowledge on subjects in which they are weak, each High School will be kept under the supervision of a Government official. It has been targeted to select 7,500 mentors from different backgrounds including Government officials, senior college students, volunteers from NGOs, retired academicians, etc for improving the academic standard of around 30,000 High School students in the district under the programme.

“There is also a plan for rewarding the mentors basing on their performance and success of the students attached to them,” said Chayani, adding support from different organisations would be sought to encourage students to study beyond school hours under the mission.