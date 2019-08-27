No job for Odisha's gold medallist boxer

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Despite winning several gold medals and producing outstanding sports persons by training them, 32-year-old boxer and coach Manorama Moharana has been running from pillar to post for a job. Born to a carpenter family, Manorama took to boxing around 13 years back.

She won several gold medals at various national level championships between 2006 and 2010. Manorama was offered lucrative jobs in other states but she preferred to stay in Berhampur with the objective to bring hidden talents to the fore by training them. She did her diploma from the National Institute of Sports (NIS) and officiated as a coach and referee in over 21 national level championships.

Manorama has also taken the responsibility of coaching students of Central School and Berhampur University on numerous occasions. Boxers from Odisha and Jharkhand trained by her have won gold medals. However, these laurels have not been helpful in getting her a job and a stable source of income.

She had applied to several companies and institutions including Berhampur University but was only given assurance. But, undeterred by her setbacks, she continued to train the upcoming sportspersons of the city. However, of late, she has been worried about her parents who have grown old. Manorama does not want to be a burden on them.

A recent letter from the Higher Education department in which it directed universities to start self-defence training programmes for graduate and post-graduate girl students has given some hope to Manorama, who has appealed the Chief Minister’s Office to help her get a job.