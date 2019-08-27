Odisha government planning to extend One Vehicle One Plant drive to all districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After the successful implementation of ‘One Vehicle One Plant’ in the Capital, the Odisha Government has decided to extend the drive to other districts of the State to encourage people to plant trees. Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Bhubaneswar (Zone II) Sanjay Kumar Behera had launched the drive on July 25 last year.

A programme was organised by RTO, Bhubaneswar II on Monday to celebrate the completion of one year of the drive-in which a plant is gifted to an individual when he/she purchases a vehicle. “Around 60,000 saplings have been gifted to vehicle owners in the City under this drive so far,” Behera said.

He said RTO, Bhubaneswar II has collaborated with automobile dealers and manufacturers, Forest department and Odisha Calling Foundation for implementation of the drive. Sources said a website on the green drive will be developed by the State Government soon. Apart from Odisha, the Government of Goa has also implemented the initiative in some areas of the State on a pilot basis.