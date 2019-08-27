Home States Odisha

Odisha's Chief District Medical Officers directed to ensure proper healthcare for patients in government hospitals

The Minister said a joint secretary level officer has been appointed by the Government to monitor cleanliness of hospitals under the Nirmal healthcare scheme.

Published: 27th August 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With around a month to go for the launch of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s mass outreach ‘Mo Sarkar’ (My Government) programme, the State Government has instructed all Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs) to ensure that people get desired healthcare services in State-run hospitals.

The Chief Minister, on Independence Day, had announced the ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme under which he and his Cabinet colleagues will call up people and seek their feedback on the functioning of hospitals, police stations and government offices. The programme will be launched on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

“We will make healthcare services more people-centric and seek feedback from patients undergoing treatment at various Government hospitals,” said Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das.
As part of the initiative, Das said, teams will be formed under the supervision of Health Secretary who will have a telephonic conversation with patients and take their feedback on health services provided to them in hospitals. The outreach programme will be initially implemented in all the district headquarter hospitals, he said.

The Minister said a joint secretary-level officer has been appointed by the Government to monitor the cleanliness of hospitals under the Nirmal healthcare scheme. He said senior officers will conduct surprise checks at hospitals to verify if directions of the Government are being implemented.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Mo Sarkar Chief District Medical Officers Odisha government Naba Kishore Das
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
Hundreds of new fires have flared up in the Amazon in Brazil, data showed Monday, even as military aircraft dumped water over hard-hit areas and G7 nations pledged to help combat the blazes. (Photo | AP)
Amazon fire: Brazil dumps thousands of gallons of water on raging flames amid fresh flares
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp