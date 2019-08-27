Odisha's Chief District Medical Officers directed to ensure proper healthcare for patients in government hospitals

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With around a month to go for the launch of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s mass outreach ‘Mo Sarkar’ (My Government) programme, the State Government has instructed all Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs) to ensure that people get desired healthcare services in State-run hospitals.

The Chief Minister, on Independence Day, had announced the ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme under which he and his Cabinet colleagues will call up people and seek their feedback on the functioning of hospitals, police stations and government offices. The programme will be launched on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

“We will make healthcare services more people-centric and seek feedback from patients undergoing treatment at various Government hospitals,” said Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das.

As part of the initiative, Das said, teams will be formed under the supervision of Health Secretary who will have a telephonic conversation with patients and take their feedback on health services provided to them in hospitals. The outreach programme will be initially implemented in all the district headquarter hospitals, he said.

The Minister said a joint secretary-level officer has been appointed by the Government to monitor the cleanliness of hospitals under the Nirmal healthcare scheme. He said senior officers will conduct surprise checks at hospitals to verify if directions of the Government are being implemented.