Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court issues notice to Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim

 The Orissa High Court on Monday issued notice to Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim on a petition challenging his election from Barabati-Cuttack Assembly seat. 

Published: 27th August 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court on Monday issued a notice to Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim on a petition challenging his election from Barabati-Cuttack Assembly seat. While admitting the petition, Justice SK Sahoo directed Moquim to file a reply to the petition and posted the matter to September 13. Former BJD MLA Debashis Samantaray had sought a declaration of the election of Moquim as void and direction to the Election Commission to conduct fresh polls for the seat. 

Senior Advocate and BJD Legal Front convenor Milan Kanungo filed the petition for Samantaray. According to the election petition, Moquim had suppressed material facts with respect to his criminal cases pending against him while filing his nomination papers. He had also not disclosed correct facts about his assets and liabilities.

Samantaray had won from Barabati-Cuttack in 2009 and retained the seat in 2014. But Moquim wrested it for the Congress by defeating Samantaray with a margin of 3,827 votes in the 2019 General Elections.
Moquim is also the president of Cuttack City Congress unit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orissa high court Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim Former BJD MLA Debashis Samantaray
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
Hundreds of new fires have flared up in the Amazon in Brazil, data showed Monday, even as military aircraft dumped water over hard-hit areas and G7 nations pledged to help combat the blazes. (Photo | AP)
Amazon fire: Brazil dumps thousands of gallons of water on raging flames amid fresh flares
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp