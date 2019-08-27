Orissa High Court issues notice to Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday issued a notice to Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim on a petition challenging his election from Barabati-Cuttack Assembly seat. While admitting the petition, Justice SK Sahoo directed Moquim to file a reply to the petition and posted the matter to September 13. Former BJD MLA Debashis Samantaray had sought a declaration of the election of Moquim as void and direction to the Election Commission to conduct fresh polls for the seat.

Senior Advocate and BJD Legal Front convenor Milan Kanungo filed the petition for Samantaray. According to the election petition, Moquim had suppressed material facts with respect to his criminal cases pending against him while filing his nomination papers. He had also not disclosed correct facts about his assets and liabilities.

Samantaray had won from Barabati-Cuttack in 2009 and retained the seat in 2014. But Moquim wrested it for the Congress by defeating Samantaray with a margin of 3,827 votes in the 2019 General Elections.

Moquim is also the president of Cuttack City Congress unit.