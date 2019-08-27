Home States Odisha

Puri man beheads wife, surrenders to police

In a horrific incident, a man of Raiberua village in the district killed his wife and landed up at Astaranga police station with the severed head to surrender himself on Sunday night.

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

After some years, they both suspected each other of having extramarital relationships, which had led to frequent quarrels. The couple had come to the village in the first week of August. On Sunday night, a heated quarrel broke out between the two. In the midnight, Ganesh allegedly hacked Annapurna to death and beheaded her. He then put the severed head in a bag and rode his bicycle to Astarang police station, eight km away from the village.

After some years, they both suspected each other of having extramarital relationships, which had led to frequent quarrels. The couple had come to the village in the first week of August. On Sunday night, a heated quarrel broke out between the two. In the midnight, Ganesh allegedly hacked Annapurna to death and beheaded her. He then put the severed head in a bag and rode his bicycle to Astarang police station, eight km away from the village. 

Basant Sahu, brother of the deceased, on Monday filed a complaint with the police alleging dowry torture and death. Sahu in his complaint stated that Ganesh was torturing her sister for dowry and killed her. 
A scientific team from Puri police headquarters rushed to the spot on Monday and examined the crime spot. After registering a case of dowry death, the police is questioning Ganesh. The body has been sent to Charichhak hospital for post-mortem. 

