Regional Development Trust launches Padyatra over GI tag to ‘Banglar Rasogolla’

BHUBANESWAR: The Regional Development Trust Bhubaneswar, which had filed a petition with Geographical Indication Registry of India seeking the removal of the GI tag accorded to ‘Banglar Rasogolla’, launched a padayatra on Monday to seek blessings of Lord Lingaraj and Lord Jagannath for its victory in the case.

The padyatra, which was launched from Lingaraj temple in the City, will culminate at Srimandir in Puri. The march is being supported by members of Odia Parba and Purnya Utkal. The hearing of the petition, filed by RDT chairman Ramesh Chandra Sahoo, has been fixed on September 6.

Sahoo reiterated that while Odisha has furnished proof that Rasagola has its origin in the State and is linked to Jagannath culture for over 800 years, there is no justification in according to GI tag to ‘Banglar Rasogolla’, which is just 150 years old as claimed by West Bengal.