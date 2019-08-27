Home States Odisha

Regional Development Trust launches Padyatra over GI tag to ‘Banglar Rasogolla’

  The Regional Development Trust (RDT) Bhubaneswar, which had filed a petition with Geographical Indication Registry of India seeking removal of the GI tag accorded to ‘Bangla

Published: 27th August 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Regional Development Trust Bhubaneswar, which had filed a petition with Geographical Indication Registry of India seeking the removal of the GI tag accorded to ‘Banglar Rasogolla’, launched a padayatra on Monday to seek blessings of Lord Lingaraj and Lord Jagannath for its victory in the case.  

The padyatra, which was launched from Lingaraj temple in the City, will culminate at Srimandir in Puri. The march is being supported by members of Odia Parba and Purnya Utkal. The hearing of the petition, filed by RDT chairman Ramesh Chandra Sahoo, has been fixed on September 6. 

Sahoo reiterated that while Odisha has furnished proof that Rasagola has its origin in the State and is linked to Jagannath culture for over 800 years, there is no justification in according to GI tag to ‘Banglar Rasogolla’, which is just 150 years old as claimed by West Bengal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Regional Development Trust Bhubaneswar Geographical Indication Registry of India GI tag Banglar Rasogolla Lord Lingaraj Lord Jagannath
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
Hundreds of new fires have flared up in the Amazon in Brazil, data showed Monday, even as military aircraft dumped water over hard-hit areas and G7 nations pledged to help combat the blazes. (Photo | AP)
Amazon fire: Brazil dumps thousands of gallons of water on raging flames amid fresh flares
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp