Ex-VIMSAR director to appear before Odisha Council of Medical Registration

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: THE Odisha Council of Medical Registration (OCMR) has asked former Director of VIMSAR, Burla, Aswini Pujahari to appear in person before its ethics committee on September 6 to defend the allegation of illegal medical experimentation.

The allegation was levelled by members of Junior Doctor’s Association of VIMSAR. The junior doctors had charged Pujahari with conducting unproved experimental surgeries on poor and destitute patients without their consent and clearance from the ethical committee of VIMSAR. They said many poor patients suffered injuries and some died due to the unproved experimental surgeries by Pujahari.

The junior doctors also alleged that Pujahari used table salt, terming it hypertonic saline, for treatment of a cancer patient, who later died and he had applied lemon juice on a patient during his treatment in the hospital.

On November 26, a four-member team of the Health & Family Welfare Department visited VIMSAR to inquire the allegations and JDA submitted evidence including a video showing Pujahari’s team pouring table salt inside the body of a patient during surgery. Subsequently, Pujahari was sent on leave by the State Government on December 7.

On December 27 last year, the OCMR had sought an explanation from the former director over the allegations. Earlier, the JDA members were on cease work over the demand of removal of Pujahari alleging his involvement in unlawful activities and they called off their stir on December 8 after he was sent on leave.

He resigned from his post on February 9 this year and joined Congress on March 25.

The party fielded him from Sambalpur Assembly seat in the elections. However, he lost the election and resigned from the Congress on June 30. Pujahari said he is yet to receive the letter but he will comply with the instruction of the OCMR.