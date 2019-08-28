Home States Odisha

Ex-VIMSAR director to appear before Odisha Council of Medical Registration

Junior doctors of VIMSAR levelled the allegations against Pujahari; he had to resign from his post on February 9

Published: 28th August 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Former Director of VIMSAR, Burla, Aswini Pujahari (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: THE Odisha Council of Medical Registration (OCMR) has asked former Director of VIMSAR, Burla, Aswini Pujahari to appear in person before its ethics committee on September 6 to defend the allegation of illegal medical experimentation.

The allegation was levelled by members of Junior Doctor’s Association of VIMSAR. The junior doctors had charged Pujahari with conducting unproved experimental surgeries on poor and destitute patients without their consent and clearance from the ethical committee of VIMSAR. They said many poor patients suffered injuries and some died due to the unproved experimental surgeries by Pujahari.

The junior doctors also alleged that Pujahari used table salt, terming it hypertonic saline, for treatment of a cancer patient, who later died and he had applied lemon juice on a patient during his treatment in the hospital.

On November 26, a four-member team of the Health & Family Welfare Department visited VIMSAR to inquire the allegations and JDA submitted evidence including a video showing Pujahari’s team pouring table salt inside the body of a patient during surgery. Subsequently, Pujahari was sent on leave by the State Government on December 7. 

On December 27 last year, the OCMR had sought an explanation from the former director over the allegations. Earlier, the JDA members were on cease work over the demand of removal of Pujahari alleging his involvement in unlawful activities and they called off their stir on December 8 after he was sent on leave. 

He resigned from his post on February 9 this year and joined Congress on March 25. 
The party fielded him from Sambalpur Assembly seat in the elections. However, he lost the election and resigned from the Congress on June 30. Pujahari said he is yet to receive the letter but he will comply with the instruction of the OCMR. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Council of Medical Registration VIMSAR OCMR former Director of VIMSAR Junior Doctor’s Association of VIMSAR
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
Gallery
War and Peace Quotes: 10 memorable lines from Leo Tolstoy's 'anti-state' masterpiece novel
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp