Ganjam Haat to come up in Berhampur

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam Haat on the lines of ‘Dilli Haat’ at the National Capital would be developed by Berhampur Development Authority (BeDA) in Berhampur soon.

Informing this to media persons here on Tuesday, Vice-Chairman BeDA Chakravarti Singh Rathore said the haat has been planned with an aim to provide a place for recreation for locals and simultaneously help rural artisans preserve rich heritage of traditional arts and crafts while providing them with a regular source of livelihood.

Five acres of land has been identified for the haat at the Corporation Road, Rathore said adding the project has been estimated at Rs 30 crore and BeDA would take up the project alone. Tender for the project would be floated within 45 days, he said.

The complex would be divided into two parts - commercial and Ganjam art. Out of 5 acres only 70,000 square feet would be utilised for commercial purpose, he said. BeDA would provide 66 shops on temporary lease of one month and a theatre with 2500 capacity would be set up to facilitate artists of Ganjam perform their art every Saturday and Sunday. It has also been planned to create separate zones for senior citizens, children and others, he added.

A Ganjam pavilion, Belaguntha fish plaza, museum, artists’ corner, art emporium and boutique, handicraft stalls and many more sections will be set up.

A private agency was entrusted with construction of Ganjam Haat during February when BeMC decided to start the project on public private partnership (PPP) mode. But, the agency backed out after which BeMC decided to take up the project by itself. “We have imposed penalty and seized the deposit of the agency as per terms and conditions”, said Rathore.

During 2007, BDA had signed a MoU with Kolkata-based real estate company, Forum Private Limited for construction of Gajapati Plaza, an integrated commercial-cum-residential complex with facilities like shopping malls, hotels and entertainment arcade on five acres of land. But Gajapati Plaza project was shelved due to stiff opposition by political parties, sources said.