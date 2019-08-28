Home States Odisha

Ganjam’s wait for new minor ports gets longer

The MPs of Southern and Western Odisha in the last Lok Sabha had urged the State Government to expedite the proposals for setting up new ports but no step has been taken in this regard yet. 

Published: 28th August 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

India port, exports

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: AT a time when the State wants to develop cargo handling capacity of its existing ports including the Gopalpur Port, Ganjam’s wait for two new minor ports has been lingering for almost a decade.

In the Assembly last month, Commerce & Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera while replying to a query made by BJD MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik had stated that the State Government plans to set up 12 new minor ports including two minor ports at Palur and Bahuda in Ganjam district. However, the decision is not a new one. 

The Commerce & Transport Department had announced it a decade back but ever since then, there has been no headway into the project. In 2009, the department had identified 14 potential sites including Palur in Ganjam block and Bahuda in Chikiti block, both under Ganjam district, for development of minor ports under Indian Ports Act. 

Two years later in 2011, Centre asked the State Government to identify land for opening of a new port and a ship manufacturing unit, but the latter is yet to decide on it. The Centre had planned to set up the new ports in the 12th Five Year Plan with an estimated investment between `18,000 crore and `20,000 crore to create capacity for handling around 3,200 MT of cargo through sea route.

Odisha Government engaged WAPCOS, a Central Government undertaking consultancy company, to make a detailed pre-techno economic feasibility study for the project. The firm found Bahuda Muhana, where the coast length is about 20 to 30 km and 2,000 acre back-up land is available, suitable for the project. The study report was submitted to the State Government in 2012 and cost of the proposed port was `3,454 crore. The proposed site has potential to handle crude oil vessel of 3,00,000 DWT (deadweight tonnage) capacity.  The Paradip Port Trust (PPT) had expressed interest to develop a satellite port near Bahuda Muhana, which is located at a distance of 30 km south from Gopalpur port and 18 km from Berhampur. Apart from PPT, proposals for Bahuda Muhana were received from Maytas Infra, Good Earth Maritime of Chennai, Sadhab Shipping of Mumbai and Hyderabad-based Sri Avantika Construction.

Similarly, the mini port project at Palur also found takers in Chennai-based Marg, Bangalore-based Future Metals and the Indian Infrastructure Corporation of Indore. This project, too, is yet to move beyond the official files.

The MPs of Southern and Western Odisha in the last Lok Sabha had urged the State Government to expedite the proposals for setting up new ports but no step has been taken in this regard yet. 
Member of Citizens Forum, Sudhanshu Pati, Dakhin Odisha Forum member Gouri Shankar Patra and district unit president of BJP Kanhu Charan Patio in a joint memorandum to the Centre and State have urged for economic development of the region through opening of new ports. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gopalpur Port Ganjam Odisha port Commerce & Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera BJD MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik Padmanabha Behera
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp