Kalinga Stadium shortlisted for U-17 Women’s WC

BHUBANESWAR: Kalinga Stadium was on Tuesday given provisional clearance to host FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup 2020 to be played in India. The premier stadium is among the five venues shortlisted by All India Football Federation (AIFF) for the prestigious global football event. If things fall in place, it may well be among the final four.

Tournament Director, Local Organising Committee (LOC) of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Roma Khanna said apart from Bhubaneswar, other cities Goa, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Mumbai are in the race, of which four will be finalised for the World Cup. “We are in touch with Odisha Government since the start of the bidding process by AIFF for the World Cup,” Khanna said.

She said the State Government’s vision for promoting sports is impressive. “The passion and support for football in Odisha is commendable. We are confident the State has the potential to meet the requirements of FIFA,” the Tournament Director said.

Kalinga Stadium, though, has to meet stringent FIFA’s guidelines on infrastructure and facilities. Khanna said the stadium is required to have a minimum of four training grounds for as many teams. Sports and Youth Services department Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev said the State Government is glad to be associated with the tournament, the first contest for women in India and maiden FIFA tournament for Odisha.



“We are developing and upgrading our infrastructure as per FIFA guidelines and confident of getting the final clearance for hosting the event,” he said.

Stating that Odisha has tremendous potential for hosting international events, Dev said 10 such events have been held in the State in the last five years.

The FIFA Under-17 Men’s World Cup-2017, in which 24 countries participated, was held in six different stadiums across the country. The Women’s World Cup will witness the participation of 16 teams which will be divided into four groups.

The final inspection of the venues will be held later this year. Dev said Kalinga Stadium already has one practice ground and two more will be developed soon. The fourth practice ground will be developed at Capital High School.