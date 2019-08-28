Home States Odisha

Odisha Congress leaders at governor's door over demolition drive in Jagannath Temple surroundings

The Puri district administration has already razed all unauthorised structures adjacent to the temple boundary wall.

Published: 28th August 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 06:15 AM

Ganeshi Lal

Odisha governor Ganeshi Lal (EXPRESS PHOTO)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A delegation of Sri Jagannath Temple servitors and Congress leaders from Puri district on Tuesday sought the intervention of Governor Ganeshi Lal in the eviction drive near the 12th-century shrine, contending that shops and houses were being razed without any rehabilitation plan.

The delegation submitted a memorandum to the Governor containing eight-point charter of demands including rehabilitation of all the street vendors and others evicted from within 75 metres of the temple boundary (Meghnad Pacheri) on a priority basis. 

The district administration of Puri has decided to bring down all structures within 75 metres from the temple boundary wall in view of its security. “We met the Governor and urged his intervention, as the State Government has started eviction of shops, business establishments and other structures without notices. The local people and traders want proper rehabilitation before eviction,” said Binayak Dasmohapatra, a servitor of Puri temple and a Congress leader.

President of Puri District Congress Committee Amiya Kumar Patnaik said they were forced to approach the Governor as the administration started the eviction drive without plans of rehabilitation. 
The delegation also demanded that there should be an official assessment of the progress in the projects worth `2,000 crore launched by the State Government at the time of Nabakalebar in 2015. All the projects launched during Nabakalebar including the bus stand at Malatipatapur, expansion of the National Highway to Puri, construction of Jaga Ghara, beautification of Atharanala and development of all the Mutts have either been sub-standard or were left half way. 

The leaders alleged that there is talk of large-scale irregularities in execution of the projects which should be cross checked by Government agencies. They raised doubts over proper implementation of the projects announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in view of the past records in this regard.
The Chief Minister had on August 23 made an appeal to the people to cooperate with the State Government in the demolition drive. The Puri district administration has already razed all unauthorised structures adjacent to the temple boundary wall.

