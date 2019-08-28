Home States Odisha

Odisha governments holds meeting on new health policy

A 28-member committee led by health adviser to Odisha Government Dr K Srinath Reddy has been formed to finalise the draft po

Published: 28th August 2019

Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das

Odisha Health and Family Welfare MinisterNaba Kishore Das (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A consultation meeting of stakeholders to finalise the new health policy, which will strengthen healthcare delivery and develop an efficient mechanism to fix accountability, was held here on Tuesday. 

A 28-member committee led by health adviser to Odisha Government Dr K Srinath Reddy has been formed to finalise the draft policy. 

Dr Reddy said the new policy will bring a revolutionary change in the health system of the State. “The policy has been prepared keeping in mind the healthcare requirements for next 15 years. The final draft of the policy will be submitted to the State Government after incorporating the suggestions received from stakeholders,” he said.

Discussions were held on improving infrastructure, workforce, resources, financing, governance and community participation. Health Secretary Dr Pramod Meherda said once the draft policy is ready, it will be available for public opinion. Dr Reddy later met Health Minister Naba Kishore Das. 

