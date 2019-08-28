Home States Odisha

Padhiary Pathagara in Cuttack to get facelift soon

The Padhiary Pathagara and Information Centre, one of the oldest libraries of the State located at Choudhury Bazar, will soon get a facelift. 

Information and Public Relations Minister Raghunandan Das chairing the review meeting at Padhiary Pathagara and Information Centre on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Padhiary Pathagara and Information Centre, one of the oldest libraries of the State located at Choudhury Bazar, will soon get a facelift. 

Information and Public Relations Minister Raghunandan Das visited the library on Monday and assured to develop its existing infrastructure with an aim to make it the best such facility in the State. He said all long-standing issues including infrastructural deficit and staff crunch, that have been hindering the development of the library, will be addressed. 

The Minister inspected the women and children’s section, study reference section, special newspaper reading section, e-library section and digital display system at the facility and directed officials to repair and restore the LED video wall on a war-footing basis. He urged the authorities concerned to adopt technology to enhance the library’s membership.

Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, who was also present in the review meeting held during Das’ visit, said the district administration has already planned to install a telescope at the library and would extend all possible assistance towards developing it. 

Cuttack Municipal Commission Commissioner Ananya Das volunteered to take responsibility for designating a special place in the library for poor students where they can take coaching for different competitive examinations including the civil services. 

The Padhiary Pathagara and Information Centre was established in 1958 in the memory of freedom fighter Prana Krushna Padhiary. It was taken over by Cuttack Municipality in 1960 and subsequently by the State Government’s Information and Public Relations department.

The library, with around 933 registered members, houses around 20,000 books. More than 100 readers daily visit the facility daily. 

