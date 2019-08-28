Supreme Court dismisses pleas challenging demolition around Jagannath Puri temple

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/PURI: Even as the Odisha Government continued with the demolition of structures around the Shri Jagannath Temple, the Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed two petitions seeking a stay on the eviction drive which came as a boost to the State administration.

The Intercontinental Lawyers’ Association and a resident of Chennai had filed petitions challenging the removal of structures up to 75 metres from the boundary wall of the temple. However, the petitions were dismissed by the Supreme Court after Advocate General of Odisha Ashok Parija stated before the court that the eviction drive is being carried out as per the recommendations of the Justice BP Das Commission. The Advocate General invited Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Amicus Curiae Ranjit Kumar to visit Puri to take stock of the situation.

The apex court asked the Solicitor General and the Amicus Curiae to visit Puri and assess the situation arising out of the eviction drive. The apex court has also asked them to submit a detailed report in this connection. The court has fixed September 17 as the next date of hearing in this matter.

Informing about the development, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) counsel Swetaketu Mishra said the Solicitor General and the Amicus Curiae will visit Puri for two days on September 9 and 10.

They will review implementation of recommendations by BP Das Commission of Inquiry for removal of structures up to 75 metres from Meghanad Pacheri of the 12th century shrine.

Meanwhile, the demolition of Nanguli Mutt began at 9 am on the Tuesday as scheduled amid tight security. It took about eight hours to bring down the two storey-building. Five heavy duty excavators and hundreds of men were pressed into service. The small temple in the mutt complex remained untouched. Debris was shifted by heavy transport vehicles and the site was cleaned up. Nanguli Mutt, located close to the temple, housed 30 commercial shops facing Badadanda known as Looga Patti. Most of the shop owners are cloth merchants.

Earlier on Monday, the Mahantas were informed about the execution of special project of `500 crore for Puri temple announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik last week and the need to demolish all structures within 75 metres from the Meghanad Pacheri, the boundary wall of the temple.

District Magistrate Balwant Singh told mediapersons on Monday that the Mahantas had agreed to the demolition drive. The shopkeepers were asked by the police on the Sunday night to vacate their shops by Monday.

Power connection to Nanguli Mutt was disconnected before the demolition began. The businessmen shifted their belongings before the demolition was carried out. About 25 platoons of police and eight magistrates were deployed at the site. SP Umashankar Dash and senior officials of the district administration were present.

The Mutt building was declared unsafe nearly a decade ago and the Mahanta was asked to demolish it. A clear view of the proceedings of ‘Pahandi’ could be witnessed from the Mutt rooftop. But the administration every year directed the Mutt authorities before the Rath Yatra to seal the gates to prevent devotees from going to the rooftop. No untoward incident had been reported in this connection.

