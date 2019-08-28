Home States Odisha

Use gadgets judiciously, renowned International Memory Coach John Louis tells students

Kids are addicted to electronic gadgets which have a damaging effect on their imagination, says the memory master

Published: 28th August 2019 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Students giving an enthusiastic response to the memory techniques of Louis at Sum Hospital auditorium on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Use of gadgets and technology can support one’s learning but cannot substitute it, opined renowned International Memory Coach and Indian National Memory Champion John Louis here on Tuesday.

Advising students to use their own imagination to learn and memorise things at the Memory Connect programme organised by The New Indian Express (TNIE) at SUM Hospital here, Louis said kids born in the 21st century are addicted to electronic gadgets such as television, computer and smart phone which have a damaging effect on their ability to imagine.

“Children who watch TV for just 30 minutes a day for an year, lose 10 per cent of their imagination power. Besides, research suggests that use of gadgets has reduced the attention span of kids of the current generation to just eight seconds,” he said. 
“I am not opposed to the use of gadgets and technology but students should know how to use it judiciously,” Louis said.

Today’s children are smart but they don’t learn to use their imagination and associate it with what they are studying to make learning fun. They only follow the method of repetition to remember things which is not useful. 

Louis, who left the gathering amazed by memorising 50 numerical digits in a single reading, said though people speak different languages, the brain understands the language of picture, association and fun to store information. 

The memory master taught a number of techniques to students to sharpen their mind. To recall things taught in the classroom easily, he advised students to visualise different subjects and objects and associate them with what they are studying, thereby making the process of learning brain-friendly. He also taught students the techniques of memorising concrete and abstract words, numbers as well as chemistry equations in a simple way. 

Students from different educational institutes including Institute of Higher Secondary Education (IHSE) of ITER, DAV Public Schools at Unit-VIII, Chandrasekharpur and Kalinganagar, DPS Kalinga and St Xavier’s High School, Khandagiri attended the programme. 

Among others, SOA University Vice-Chancellor Amit Banerjee, TNIE senior vice-president (marketing) J Vignesh Kumar, TNIE Deputy Resident Editor, Odisha Siba Mohanty and TNIE deputy general manager, Odisha Prasanna Panda were present.

HCG Panda Cancer Hospital, Poddar Motors and Tyres, Adventz (Paradeep Phosphates Limited) and Jayram Lenka were the associate partners of the event. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Memory Coach Indian National Memory Champion John Louis SUM Hospital DPS Kalinga Higher Secondary Education
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
Gallery
War and Peace Quotes: 10 memorable lines from Leo Tolstoy's 'anti-state' masterpiece novel
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp