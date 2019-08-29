Home States Odisha

All Western Odisha Bar Association threatens to intensify stir

This was decided at a general body meeting here on Wednesday. 

Published: 29th August 2019 06:10 AM

Orissa High Court (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: The Central Action Committee (CAC) of All Western Odisha Bar Association (AWOBA) has threatened to intensify their agitation over the establishment of Orissa High Court bench in Sambalpur. This was decided at a general body meeting here on Wednesday. 

CAC co-convenor Pramod Dash said earlier they had demanded that the State Government should submit a comprehensive proposal for setting up High Court bench in Western Odisha in Sambalpur by August 30. However, the Government is yet to initiate any step in this regard, which forced them to chalk out their future course of action, he added.

The committee has decided to paralyse all the State and Central Government offices besides banking and non-banking financial institutions across the region in the last three working days of every month from September. They will also observe ‘Maha Bandh’ for one day in September, he said. Earlier, the Government had sent letter to the Centre for setting up the High Court bench in Western Odisha. In response, the Centre had sought a comprehensive proposal with the name of the selected place for setting up the bench in the region, but to no avail, he said. 
 

