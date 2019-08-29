Home States Odisha

BJD’s extended executive committee meet in September

An extended executive committee meeting of BJD will be held here ahead of the party’s membership drive from September 2.

Published: 29th August 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

naveen_patnaik_BJD

Naveen Patnaik. (Photo | Biswanath Swain/ EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An extended executive committee meeting of BJD will be held here ahead of the party’s membership drive from September 2.

The meeting, to be presided over by BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, will be attended by all members of the executive committee, MLAs, MPs, state functionaries, president of party’s frontal organisations, district unit presidents and observers. The meeting has been convened to discuss exclusively on organisational matters including the proposed membership drive which will continue till October 31.

In a bid to improve its organisational strength particularly in areas where the BJD’s performance was no so impressive in the recent simultaneous elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha, the party has decided to launch a massive membership drive. The BJD supremo has recently constituted a State-level committee to monitor and coordinate the party’s membership drive set to start from September 2.

“The party has set a target to enrol 50 lakh members during the drive. Last time around 47 lakh people were enrolled as party members and we hope to add 50 per cent more this time,” BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJD BJD president Naveen Patnaik BJD’s performance BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra BJD’s extended executive committee meet
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp