BJD’s extended executive committee meet in September

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An extended executive committee meeting of BJD will be held here ahead of the party’s membership drive from September 2.

The meeting, to be presided over by BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, will be attended by all members of the executive committee, MLAs, MPs, state functionaries, president of party’s frontal organisations, district unit presidents and observers. The meeting has been convened to discuss exclusively on organisational matters including the proposed membership drive which will continue till October 31.

In a bid to improve its organisational strength particularly in areas where the BJD’s performance was no so impressive in the recent simultaneous elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha, the party has decided to launch a massive membership drive. The BJD supremo has recently constituted a State-level committee to monitor and coordinate the party’s membership drive set to start from September 2.

“The party has set a target to enrol 50 lakh members during the drive. Last time around 47 lakh people were enrolled as party members and we hope to add 50 per cent more this time,” BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra.