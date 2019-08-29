Home States Odisha

Cuttack Police bust edible oil adulteration unit

Commissionerate police on Wednesday busted a fake edible oil manufacturing unit operating along NH-16 at Bamphakuda within Cuttack Sadar police limits. 

Published: 29th August 2019

By Express News Service

Besides recovering 38,000 kg of various brands of adulterated oil worth around `40 lakh, a truck loaded with 582 tins (15 kg each) containing counterfeit oil of Khusi Gold brand, an empty oil tanker, several containers, labels of various brands were seized by the police from the godown at the unit.

Police also arrested the owner of the unit Jagadish Sahoo of Khannagar Nuasahi and supervisor Bijay Sarangi of Daudpur under Nemalo police limits in this connection. 

Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh said acting on a tip-off on the fake edible oil manufacturing unit, a team of Cuttack Sadar police conducted a raid The adulteration was being done in a three-room unit, operated under the name ‘Gharoi Udyog’. 

“The unit used to procure low-grade palmolein oil and produce fake mustard, refined and castor oil by adulterating it with essence and colour before packing and supplying them to retailers across the State under various brand names including Omm Brand, Ship Brand, Power RRB oil, Begum Brand mustard oil and White House castor oil”, Singh said. 

