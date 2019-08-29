Home States Odisha

Gajapati police launches ‘Akshay Dana Patra’ drive for poor

Published: 29th August 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 06:45 AM

SP Sarah Sharma feeding a leprosy patient at Maharaja’s Diamond Jubilee Rehabilitation Centre in Parlakhemundi on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

PARLAKHEMUNDI: In yet another pro-people initiative, Gajapati Police on Wednesday launched a donation drive ‘Akshay Dana Patra’ to collect various items for poor and needy on the district headquarters hospital (DHH) campus here. 

With a tag line of ‘joy of giving’, two buckets have been installed on the DHH premises for people to donate clothes, dry ration, utensils, books, toys and notebooks. Inaugurating the centre, Collector Anupam Saha lauded the efforts of the district police. Later, the

Collector and SP Sarah Sharma served free food to the inmates of Maharaja’s Diamond Jubilee Leprosy Patients Rehabilitation Centre here.Sharma said the centre was meant for the needy people of the society and anyone who requires anything can take from here without permission of authorities. 

As hundreds of poor and needy people visit the district hospital everyday, the centre will be beneficial for them, she added. Earlier, the district police had launched ‘SHE Team’ for providing safety, support and protection to minor girls and women in distress and ‘Uddan’ project for imparting free defence and para-military training to unemployed youths. Even the SP had lent her voice to the theme song. Around 300 youths were trained under the project.

Meanwhile, efforts of the district police were praised by people from different walks of society. “Since joining as SP, Sharma has taken several innovative steps for different sections of the society in Gajapati. For the first time, she had set up ‘SHE Team’ for safety and security of minor girls,” said Bharat Bhushan Mohanty, vice-president of Gajapati Citizens Committee.
Sharma had also initiated a Uddan project under which about 300 unemployed youths between the age group of 18 to 22 were given free training on different aspects of recruitment to defence, Para military and police forces. 
 

Comments

