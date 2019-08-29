Home States Odisha

Governor's order for Vigilance probe against ex-Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology VC remains unattended

Governor had ordered probe by Vigilance following petitions from former Agri Minister

Published: 29th August 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Ganeshi Lal

Odisha governor Ganeshi Lal (EXPRESS PHOTO)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the State Government has been focusing on the 5T initiative to check corruption and transform administration, an order of the Governor asking for a Vigilance enquiry against a former Vice-Chancellor has remained unattended for the last over eight months.

On December 5 last year, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal had asked the Chief Secretary to conduct a probe by the Vigilance department against the former Vice-Chancellor of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) SN Pasupalak, who has been accused of manipulating records for personal gains.

Though the probe report was sought within six weeks, there has been no response from the office of the Chief Secretary even after four reminders and the Governor’s personal request to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The Governor, who is the Chancellor of the University, had passed the order for an in-depth inquiry by the State Vigilance department following two petitions received from the then Minister for Agriculture and Panchayati Raj and Pro-Chancellor of OUAT against Pasupalak regarding manipulation of records.

Earlier, ex-assistant Registrar of OUAT had levelled serious allegations against Pasupalak over five issues. He had accused him of manipulating official records for personal benefits like full pension despite having been in service with contributory provident fund during his tenure in Bisra Agriculture University, Ranchi prior to joining OUAT in 1993.

He was also accused of admitting two ineligible applicants to first year in College of Agriculture and College of Veterinary Science in 2017 by terming it discretionary quota of State Government. Similarly, seven lower ranked applicants were admitted under defence quota to seven colleges of OUAT last year without prior publication in the prospectus.
Pasupalak had also been accused of issuing two advertisements with same issue number and date but with different eligibility conditions for recruitment of scientists/assistant professors in various Krushi Vikash Kendras and colleges in 2017.

Though the Governor’s Secretariat had reminded the Chief Secretary four times in the last eight months to conduct a fair probe by Vigilance department into these allegations and submit a report, the status of the matter is not known.
In a recent reminder, the Governor’s Secretariat has expressed concerns citing the Government has not taken any action to entrust the inquiry. 
“It is a matter of concern that the personal request of the Governor to the Chief Minister for looking into the matter also has not been responded yet,” the letter to the Chief Secretary stated.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
5T initiative Odisha government Naveen Patnaik Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal SN Pasupalak Vice-Chancellor of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology OUAT
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp