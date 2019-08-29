Khurda student ends life

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A youth, studying in a college on the outskirts of the City, allegedly committed suicide after being harassed by the educational institution’s authorities.

The 19-year-old Rubinandan Pradhan of Khurda district was studying in Chandaka. His father Ratnadhar Pradhan said Rubinandan consumed poison on August 18 and died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment in a hospital here. Rubinandan was reportedly rusticated on July 15 for a month.

“When he went to his college on August 18, the authorities did not allow him to attend classes and misbehaved with him. He was upset over the matter and consumed poison,” Ratnadhar said.

Ratnadhar alleged that when he went to lodge a complaint with Chandaka police against the college authorities, the inspector misbehaved with him. Police said Rubinandan consumed poison at his house.