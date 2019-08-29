Home States Odisha

Khurda student ends life

A youth, studying in a college on the outskirts of the City, allegedly committed suicide after being harassed by the educational institution’s authorities.

Published: 29th August 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A youth, studying in a college on the outskirts of the City, allegedly committed suicide after being harassed by the educational institution’s authorities.

The 19-year-old Rubinandan Pradhan of Khurda district was studying in Chandaka. His father Ratnadhar Pradhan said Rubinandan consumed poison on August 18 and died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment in a hospital here. Rubinandan was reportedly rusticated on July 15 for a month.

“When he went to his college on August 18, the authorities did not allow him to attend classes and misbehaved with him. He was upset over the matter and consumed poison,” Ratnadhar said.

Ratnadhar alleged that when he went to lodge a complaint with Chandaka police against the college authorities, the inspector misbehaved with him. Police said Rubinandan consumed poison at his house.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Khurda district Chandaka police
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp