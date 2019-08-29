Home States Odisha

New norms irk farmers in Odisha

Farmers of Sambalpur are up in arms against State Government’s new norms for kharif paddy procurement that debars them from registration beyond August 31.

Published: 29th August 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy farmers in Odisha

Paddy farmers in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Farmers of Sambalpur are up in arms against State Government’s new norms for Kharif paddy procurement that debars them from registration beyond August 31.

Even as cultivation of Kharif paddy began only in the first week of this month, the Civil Supplies Department has asked farmers to register themselves online in Paddy Procurement Automation System (P-PAS) for procurement within August 31. As per a notification by the department, no farmers will be registered beyond the deadline.

With farmers busy in transplantation of paddy saplings now, they are unwilling to spend time  running round the PACS for registration. Convenor of Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samawaya Samiti (POKSSS), Ashok Pradhan said procurement of kharif paddy starts in the first week of November for which farmers have enough time for registration between September and October. “At some places registration is done 15 days prior to procurement. But this time, such an autocratic decision of the State Government will only put farmers in trouble,’ he said.

To add to farmers’ woes, Government has decided not to procure crops grown on highlands from this year. These lands locally known as ‘Guda’ or ‘Tikra’ are at an elevated position than the normal plains where water runs off leading to low crop yield. While these lands were not suitable for commercial farming, they were mostly left idle until few decades back. However, farmers have made cultivation possible on these lands now by changing soil and improved irrigation facilities. Crops grown on these lands were also procured by Government. 

This year, the Guda land category has been removed from the P-PAS software barring farmers owning this land from registering themselves. Pradhan said many small and marginal farmers own Guda lands. “These decisions are being taken in the Capital City without realising the ground realities”, he alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kharif paddy Odisha government PACS POKSSS Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samawaya Samiti
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp